Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home Connectivity Is Now Live

After a very long wait, connectivity between Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home has finally been rolled out! As such, Pokemon Go players will be able to transfer Pokemon caught in the game directly to Pokemon Home! As a reward for transferring a Pokemon to Home, players will receive a Melmetal that can Gigantamax once it's been transferred to Pokemon Sword and Shield. In order to transfer a Pokemon, players must link the mobile game to their Nintendo Account. Players will then be able to access the Home Transporter. This uses a particular amount of energy, which refills over time. Certain Pokemon will use more energy than others.

Previously, players were only able to move creatures from Pokemon Go to the Nintendo Switch game Pokemon: Let's Go: Pikachu or Let's Go: Eevee. Those Pokemon could then be moved over to Pokemon Home, but the only Pokemon eligible were those that originated in the Kanto region, or their Alolan forms. Now, it seems that nearly all of the Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go will be transferable.

Fans have been waiting a very long time for this feature to be added between Home and Go. Niantic and The Pokemon Company had previously stated that the feature would be added at some point before the end of 2020, but a definitive date was not provided to fans. Given the sheer number of Pokemon currently available between all the various generations, adding connectivity to Go should make it a little bit easier for fans looking to complete the Pokedex!

So far, Pokemon Go has added Pokemon up to the fifth generation of Pokemon games, though some exceptions have been made for Pokemon that originated in the Galar region. All of these Pokemon are technically available through other means, but the connectivity provides an extra avenue for players looking to have every single Pokemon in one place. Players should keep in mind that Pokemon transferred to Pokemon Home will no longer be able to move back to Pokemon Go. Players will be able to move them over to compatible Nintendo Switch games, but once the move has been made, that Pokemon is now permanently locked out of the mobile title.

