Pokemon Reveals More Details About Pokemon Go and Pokemon TCG Crossover Event

The Pokemon Company has provided new details about an upcoming collaboration between Pokemon Go and the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Later this month, The Pokemon Company will release a new mini-expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game themed around Pokemon Go. The cards will feature art inspired by Pokemon Go, and introduce a new "peelable card" gimmick for Ditto Pokemon cards. Today, Niantic and The Pokemon Company provided some additional details about an upcoming tie-in event, along with some perks that card players will get within the game.

Pokemon Go will host a Pokemon TCG event from June 16th to June 30th. The event will introduce Wimpod and Golisopod along with a Pikachu wearing a Pokemon Go-themed hat. Mewtwo will appear as a 5-Star Raid Boss, while Shiny Meltan will be available in the game for a limited time. Additionally, both Solrock and Lunatone will appear globally during the event. Several Collection Challenges will also be available during the game, with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Meltan encounters all available for players who complete the challenges. Mega Venusaur, Mega Blastoise and both versions of Mega Charizard will also appear in Mega Raids for the duration of the event.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon Trading Card Game confirmed that Mewtwo V will appear in its Pokemon Go card set, along with "Radiant" versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, which are inspired by the presence of Shiny Pokemon within Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go card products will also contain promo codes that can be redeemed for Pokemon Go avatar items, such as matching shirts and pants.

The Pokemon Go TCG set will be released worldwide starting on July 1st. The Pokemon Go tie-in event will kick off on June 16th and run through June 30th.