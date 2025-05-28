Pokemon Go Is Giving Players a Shot at a Rare Shiny in June

For many Pokemon Go fans, tracking down Shiny versions is part of the fun. But some Pokemon are harder to find than others, meaning some additions to that Shiny dex go unfulfilled. One of the rarer Pokemon in Pokemon Go is pseudo-legendary Jangmo-o, which primarily hatches from 10 KM eggs. While Jangmo-o does spawn in the wild on rare occasions, it’s pretty elusive. It has also only been available in Shiny form since Pokemon Go Fest 2024, meaning many trainers are still hunting for a Shiny Jangmo-o. And now, Pokemon Go is delivering a great opportunity to finally find one.

Pseudo-legendary dragon Jangmo-o has been in Pokemon Go since 2022, but has only been available as a Shiny for a little under a year. This Pokemon is still considered one of the rarest, and getting a Shiny Jangmo-o requires a good bit of luck. However, thanks to a newly announced Community Day event, trainers are about to have much better odds for catching that coveted Shiny Jangmo-o. It’s about time, too, since Pokemon Go Fest 2025 is right around the corner, marking a year since the Shiny emerged.

Pokemon Go has revealed that the June 2025 Community Day on June 21st will feature Jangmo-o as the star of the show. That means this elusive critter will appear more frequently in the wild, giving players far more opportunities to happen upon Shiny Jangmo-o. In addition, the Community Day Field Research tasks will offer up even more Jangmo-o encounters. Although the Shiny odds won’t be boosted during the event, the sheer number of chances to catch Jangmo-o make it more likely you’ll happen upon a Shiny one eventually.

The official art for Pokemon Go June Community Day featuring Jangmo-o

If my past Community Day experiences are any indication, it’s pretty difficult to participate in these events and not walk away with at least one Shiny of the featured Pokemon. So if you need Shiny Jangmo-o or want to try for a Shundo, mark Saturday, June 21st on your calendar. The event runs from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Jangmo-o Community Day Event Bonuses & Research

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pokemon Go Community Day without a few more event bonuses. In addition to the increased wild spawns for Jangmo-o, players can expect the following bonuses in effect during the Community Day event on June 21st:

3× XP for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.*



The two Trade bonuses will be in effect slightly longer than the rest, lasting from 2 PM – 10 PM local time, as opposed to ending at 5 PM.

This event is also a great time to get some discount trades in Pokemon Go

Trainers can also enjoy a special Community Day Special Background Timed Research offering an encounter with Jangmo-o with a Delightful Days background. In addition, Field Research tasks at Poke Stops will offer more Jangmo-o encounters as well as other rewards. For those who want even more research, there will be a Community Day Special Research on offer for $1.99 USD or local equivalent. This add-on includes the following bonuses, along with “even more goodies” according to the Pokemon Go website:

3 encounters with Jangmo-o that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds

Additional encounters with Jangmo-o

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

These bonuses, and those boosted wild spawns, take place during Jangmo-o Community Day on June 21st. Hopefully, this event will help you check off another Shiny Pokemon on your list!