Pokemon Go Players Have a Rare Opportunity to Stock Up on Sinnoh Stones

Community Day events, especially Community Day Classics, are a bit of a mixed bag for the Pokemon Go community. Some players love them for the Shiny hunting opportunity, while others resent the hours with only one spawn on the map. However, Community Day isn’t just about catching the featured Pokemon. There are usually plenty of research opportunities as well, and one specific Timed Research reward is worth players’ attention during Ralts Community Day Classic. Aside from a Ralts encounter, players who work through the Timed Research will be able to collect some guaranteed Sinnoh Stones.

While some items like Razz Berries are Poke Balls are so plentiful that players frequenty dump them to make bag space, others are quite rare. Many of the evolution stones fall into this rare category, including the Sinnoh Stone. This evolution item is required to reach the final evolution stage for several Pokemon, including Weavile, Electivire, and Roserade, among others.

However, getting Sinnoh Stones is typically a matter of random chance. They are possible rewards from Field Research breakthroughs, the Battle League, or Team Go Rocket Boss Battles. But because they’re one of many items on rotation, getting one from these tasks isn’t guaranteed. That means evolving all the Pokemon players want to can be quite a process. It’s also why the Timed Research for January’s Ralts Community Day Classic is so exciting.

Even if players aren’t stoked to catch a bunch of Ralts or even gather Mega Energy for Gardevoir and Gallade, this Community Day Classic is still worth their attention. The event-specific Timed Research will offer a standard Ralts encounter, but more importantly, a chance to get 4 Sinnoh Stones.

The tasks will be available when Ralts Community Day Classic begins at 2 PM local time on January 25th. Because it’s a time research, time is of the essence here. Trainers will need to complete all tasks and claim their Sinnoh Stones before the event expires at 5 PM local time that same day. This means trainers hoping to fill their bags with Sinnoh Stones will need to act quickly to take advantage of the rare opportunity to snag several of this rare item at once.

While the Sinnoh Stone Timed Research will expire at the end of Community Day Classic, this event brings in something new for Pokemon GO fans. After Community Day ends, a Continued Timed Research will begin. While this doesn’t appear to include Sinnoh Stones, it does increase the amount of time trainers have to encounter Shiny Ralts. It also extends the duration for evolving Kirlia into Gardevoir or Gallade and getting the special Charged Attack. Usually, this chance ends after the three-hour Community Day event, so it marks an exciting opportunity for those invested in their Pokemon’s moveset for PvP and Raid battles.

This new type of research will be available as long as players log into Pokemon Go during the Community Day Classic event to claim it. It will last through February 1st at 10 PM local time. For those trainers frustrated by the short window of time to enjoy Community Day events, this change will at least allow a greater chance to get in on at least some of the perks of these regular events. It’s unclear if this will be the new norm for Community Day events, just Community Day Classics, or if it’s a one-time experiment. However, early feedback from players is positive, and many hope this change is here to stay.