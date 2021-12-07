Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Details Revealed

Niantic revealed some new details about its upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event. Earlier this month, Niantic confirmed that it would be bringing back its Pokemon Go Tour event for a second consecutive year, this time focusing on the Johto region explored in Pokemon Gold and Silver and its remake. Pokemon Go Tour: Johto will run on February 26th, with some select cities having an in-person event taking place on February 27th.

Like the previous Pokemon Go Tour, Pokemon Go Tour: Johto will feature two tickets – a Gold Version and a Silver Version, each of which has their own exclusive Pokemon. Between the two versions, players will be able to catch all the Pokemon from the Johto region, either through encounters, Incense, eggs, or through Evolution. All 100 Johto Pokemon will also have their Shiny forms appearing in the game, many of which for the first time. Pokemon Go Tour: Johto will also have an event-exclusive Special Research that leads to an encounter with Celebi (with a special move) along with a second Masterwork Research storyline that will take an extended period of time.

The two ticket versions will feature different exclusive Pokemon. The Gold Version will feature Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine, while the Silver Version will feature Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy. The version exclusive Pokemon will all have higher-than-normal Shiny rates, along with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Mantine, and either Lugia and Ho-Oh depending on which version of the ticket they purchase.

Other perks will include free Remote Raid Passes, 1/4 egg hatch distance, twice the candy for hatching eggs, extra candy for capturing certain Pokemon, free raid passes for spinning Photo Discs, and an in-game medal. All players, even those who don’t purchase a ticket will still see Johto Pokemon in the wild, in raids, and from eggs. Heracross and Corsola will also appear in raids around the world.

The in-person events will feature Pokemon from the Kanto region as a homage to the end of Pokemon Gold and Silver. The cities will be revealed at a later date.