Pokemon Go Brings Back Water Festival Event

Pokemon Go‘s Water Festival event will be returning next week. Earlier today, Pokemon.com announced that Pokemon Go would be hosting a Water Festival starting on August 23rd. The Water-themed event will feature increased spawns of Water-type Pokemon, three new Shiny Pokemon, and the return of the Sinnoh Lake trio of Legendary Pokemon. Players will also get double the amount of candy for hatching eggs during the event, with Water-type Pokemon hatching from more eggs.

Pokemon included in the event include Magikarp, Wooper, and Wailmer, all of which will spawn more often in the wild. Certain rarer Pokemon like Wartortle, Poliwhirl, Lapras, and Piplup will also appear more often in water biomes, which is a bit unusual as event spawns aren’t usually limited to one type of location. Furthermore, Pokemon Go also announced that Shiny variants of Carvanha and Barboach will also appear in the wild. Both are somewhat common Water-type Pokemon, but Carvanha also evolves into Sharpedo, which is a pretty popular Pokemon.

Raids will also get an overhaul during the Water Festival, as several Water-type Pokemon will be returning as Raid Bosses, including Vaporeon, Blastoise, and Lapras. Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will also return as Raid Bosses during a special Legendary Raid Hour event on August 28th from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Finally, Pokemon Go will also add the move Crabhammer to the game, with both Kingler and Crawdaunt learning the new Charged move.

The Water Festival was one of Pokemon Go‘s first major events and was notable for introducing the game’s first Shiny Pokemon. The event returned in 2018 and was headlined by the Water-type Legendary Pokemon Kyogre, and increased Candy for hatching Pokemon from eggs.

The Water Festival starts on August 23rd.