Pokemon Go's April Fool's Day Event Revealed, Debunks Longstanding Pokemon Theory

Pokemon Go's April Fool's Day event has flown the coop. A Pidgey Pandemonium event has launched in Pokemon Go, giving players a chance to capture both large and small Pidgey. Between 1 PM and 7 PM local time, Pidgey will flood Pokemon Go, with players having an increased chance to capture XXS and XXL Pidgey. The event will also feature some Special Research to help Professor Willow recapture the flocks of Pidgey, which apparently got out from an enclosure at Willow's lab. There will also be additional Pidgey-themed Field Research available within the game.

Interestingly, the new Pokemon Go event answers a very important question – what happens to the Pokemon that you transfer to Professor Willow in exchange for Pokemon Candies. While fans had speculated for years that something sinister had happened to the poor Pokemon – after all, no one knows what Pokemon Candies are made of – it turns out that Professor Willow has been keeping them all at his lab in various pens and enclosures. Of course, this raises some additional questions – like just how big of a coop Willow would need to keep the millions of Pidgey other players have discarded over the years.

While the April Fool's Day joke is being played for laughs, fans aren't amused about other aspects of the game. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced further limitations to remote raids, further pushing back on players who enjoy the remote raid experience. Not only does this provide a significant public health risk (remote raids were created to lessen the chances of a player catching COVID from being in close proximity during a raid), it also disproportionately impacts rural players and those without a means of contacting other local players to participate in raids.