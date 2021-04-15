Pokemon Home Ending Compatibility With Some Mobile Devices

✖

Pokemon Home will no longer work on some mobile devices starting in June. In a news update released through the app, The Pokemon Company revealed that the following devices will no longer be compatible with Pokemon Home: Android 5, iOS 9, iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5s, and iPhone 6. The Pokemon Company did not go into detail regarding other changes from the June update, or why these specific devices will no longer be supported. If they haven't done so already, users will want to link Pokemon Home to their Nintendo Account, to ensure that data isn't lost prior to switching devices.

The news will likely prove frustrating for some Pokemon fans. Users that have downloaded the app on Nintendo Switch will have no issue using it on the console, but some features won't be accessible. Most notably, players are not able to trade with other players when using the console version. Unfortunately, updates such as these are a regular part of mobile games, as developers continue working to add new features. Last year, Niantic implemented a similar update for Pokemon Go, making it impossible for some mobile devices to continue using the game.

For those unfamiliar with Pokemon Home, the app allows players to transfer in Pokemon from every mainline game in the series from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire on. Most of those Pokemon can then be transferred into Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch. The app allows players to bring in Pokemon obtained in Pokemon Go, as well. For players looking to obtain every single Pokemon available across the eight generations, it's currently the only option to have them all in one place. That could change as new mainline entries are released later this year and into 2022, but nothing has been revealed, at this time.

Hopefully, this Pokemon Home update won't have an impact on too many players! It's difficult to say just how many users of the app currently have these mobile devices, but it's always disappointing when some players lose access as a result of upgrades. Those users won't have to worry about losing their deposited Pokemon, but the loss of some features may prove frustrating.

