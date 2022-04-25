Pokemon Home Details Possibly Leaked for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

✖

Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have been patiently waiting for news on when they'll be able to transfer their Pokemon to Pokemon Home. Game Freak and ILCA previously confirmed that the option will be made available to players, though it seems the developers may be having a difficult time applying the feature. According to a new thread on Twitter from @CentroLeaks, the two companies "have made good progress," though no release date is known at this time. The account also revealed other potential details, though readers should take all of this with a grain of salt:

Pokemon Home will show the Hisuian versions of the Poke Balls from Legends: Arceus.



Compatible Pokemon obtained in Legends: Arceus or in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have their moves deleted and replaced with "the standard moveset at that level for the destination game" when moved to older games.



As we saw with Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon obtained from Pokemon Go will be transferable to Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.



The only limitation for transfers is that "the Pokémon has to exist in the target game," meaning Scyther could be transferred to Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, but Kleavor could not.



Hopefully, The Pokemon Company will offer specific details about Pokemon Home compatibility in the near future! Most of the information above seems probable, but there's no way to be sure until we get full details. Fans have been waiting patiently for the feature to be added to Pokemon Home, but it's been a while since The Pokemon Company offered definitive information. The Pokemon Home app is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, allowing players to compile all of their Pokemon in one place. The app is currently compatible with games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon: Let's Go, allowing players to use Pokemon obtained in every mainline game since Ruby and Sapphire.

Are you looking forward to this feature being added to Pokemon Home? Would you like to import some of your existing Pokemon into Pokemon Legends: Arceus?