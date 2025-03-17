Pokemon Legends: Z-A Website Reveals New Part of Game

An official Pokemon website has revealed a new part of Pokemon Legends: Z-A that was not shown in the recent reveal trailer of the Nintendo Switch game. The unveiling trailer for the new Pokemon game is only one minute and 43 seconds long so it is not the meatiest look at the Switch game. And unfortunately since the trailer, which released at the end of February, it has gone back to crickets for Pokemon fans minus a few odds and ends such as word of a change to the violent content in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the Pokemon game will resurface remains to be seen, but fans should expect lots of media and information dumps in the coming months if the game is going to release this year like Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo claim. In the meantime, Pokemon fans are back to starving again.

In a state of desperation for more on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel, Pokemon fans have noticed that there is a screenshot — via Centro Leaks — on the French Pokemon website that can’t be found anywhere else, and it shows more of Lumiose City, the game’s setting. To this end, players can see extra details.

These extra details include more of a canal than previous images or bits of footage provided as well as how parks are integrated into the city. Of course, none of these details are revelatory, but it is something new for Pokemon fans to chew on

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release sometime this year via the Nintendo Switch. Right now, there remains to no word if the game is going to come to Nintendo Switch 2. It presumably will, but even if it doesn’t it will be playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility. If the game is Nintendo Switch 2 bound, it will likely be confirmed as much and shown off again at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2.

For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.