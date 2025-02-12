Pokemon Home Mystery Gift Offers Two Shiny Mythical Pokemon

A new Pokemon Home update has gone live, and it’s giving players a chance to get two more Shiny Mythical Pokemon. Pokemon Home users now have an opportunity to get Shiny Keldeo and Shiny Meltan, but it’s going to take a bit of work first. To get Shiny Keldeo, players will have to complete the Pokedex in Galar, the Isle of Armor, and the Crown Tundra in Pokemon Home‘s games tab. That’s a pretty sizable task, but Shiny Meltan is a little bit easier, requiring that players complete the Kanto Pokedex from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

As is usually the case with these giveaways, this doesn’t count if the player has transferred the corresponding Pokemon from a different game. For example, if you’ve transferred a Caterpie to Pokemon Home from a copy of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, that will count towards Pokemon Home‘s National Dex, but it won’t count towards the Galar Pokedex in the games tab; you’ll actually have to catch a Caterpie from a copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield and bring that one over. Between the three regions in that Pokemon generation, players will have to catch 820 Pokemon in total, which breaks down to 400 from Galar, 210 from the Isle of Armor, and 210 from the Crown Tundra.

shiny meltan has been obtainable in the past through pokemon go

All of this might seem like a pretty steep ask, but Mythical Pokemon are meant to be the rarest of the rare. In most cases, the only way to get a Mythical Pokemon is through a special event, such as a distribution through a retailer or online. Shiny Mythical are even harder to come by, and this is actually the first opportunity players have been given to obtain Shiny Keldeo. Shiny Meltan actually has been offered in the past, but for anyone that still needs one, this is a welcome opportunity. The one nice thing about this distribution is that there is no end date announced, so players can take their time.

These two Pokemon Home distributions come just a few weeks after the announcement of a similar event centered around Shiny Enamorus and Shiny Manaphy. The requirement for Shiny Enamorus tasks players with completing the Hisui Pokedex from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, while the Shiny Manaphy event requires completion of the Sinnoh Pokedex from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. For anyone that was already pretty close to finishing the Pokedex from any of these games, this is a nice incentive to do just that.

Not all Pokemon can be used in all games. Once players have completed the required tasks, Shiny Meltan can be used in the Pokemon: Let’s Go games, or in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Meanwhile, Shiny Keldeo can be transferred over to a copy of Pokemon Sword and Shield, or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Not all Pokemon can be used in all games. Once players have completed the required tasks, Shiny Meltan can be used in the Pokemon: Let's Go games, or in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Meanwhile, Shiny Keldeo can be transferred over to a copy of Pokemon Sword and Shield, or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.