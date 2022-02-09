Pokemon Legends: Arceus 1.0.2 Update Live on Nintendo Switch

A new update is now live in Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.0.2. The update seems to be on the smaller side, mostly focused on bug fixes and quality of life improvements, including an issue related to the Pokemon Cherrim. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.0.2 (Release February 8, 2022)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freezeafter trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing out a ball thatcontains a Pokémon.

Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to catch Cherrim.

Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during aparticular Mission, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended.

Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémontwice instead of once only as intended, prohibiting the player fromobtaining other certain Pokémon. The relevant Pokémon will appear forplayers who were unable to catch those certain Pokémon due to thisissue.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been available for less than two weeks now, but the game has quickly proven a hit with franchise fans. During the game’s first week of availability, Legends: Arceus sold through 6.5 million copies. The game also released to strong critical acclaim, as many have praised changes developer Game Freak made from the classic Pokemon formula. Some of these changes include new twists on the battle system, item crafting, and wild Pokemon that can actually attack the trainer!

At this time, it’s unclear whether Pokemon Legends: Arceus will represent a new direction for the franchise as a whole, or if the next game in the series will offer a more traditional experience. The Pokemon Company has been quiet regarding the future of the franchise, but it’s a safe bet we could learn more at the end of this month. National Pokemon Day is held on February 27th, and The Pokemon Company used that day last year to reveal Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s possible the company could use that same date this year to announce the ninth Pokemon generation, or DLC for Legends: Arceus, as we saw with Pokemon Sword and Shield. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Have you played Pokemon Legends: Arceusyet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us knowin thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!