Nintendo May Have Just Leaked Pokemon Legends: Z-A Online Mode

Pokemon Legends: Z-A just got what will potentially be its final showcase at the recent Pokemon Presents live stream. With just three and a half months remaining before it actually releases, Nintendo might only market what has already been revealed from now until launch.

That doesn’t mean new information won’t come out, though. A leaker just uncovered something about the upcoming title that suggests that something big and unprecedented for a game in the Legends subseries is on the way.

Leak Indicates Pokemon Legends: Z-A Will Have Online

According to Centro Leaks, Nintendo might’ve accidentally revealed something they didn’t mean to for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The game’s information page mentioned a “Link Play” menu, which is something Legends: Arceus didn’t have.

Nintendo may have spoiled that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is gonna have some kind of online mode.



The game will have a "Link Play" menu, where Mystery Gift will reside. Legends: Arceus didn't have such a menu. pic.twitter.com/Oh3sd8fgcP — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) July 28, 2025

It detailed that this is where players can find the Mystery Gift option, which is something that Legends: Arceus did have. The fact that it will be in a different location on a menu that did not exist the first time around for Z-A could be massively significant.

It is unclear what exactly this will bring to the game, but it will be something that Pokemon Legends: Arceus did not have. The page Centro Leaks shared didn’t provide any information about what the Link Play menu will do other than be home to the Mystery Gift function.

Speculation will likely ensue until the October 16 release date. Until then, we may not know what The Pokemon Company has up its sleeve. The most likely, but completely unconfirmed, option is that this will allow for multiplayer battling online. This is something that was missing from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

And with how different the battling appears to be from that game to Z-A, it stands to reason that including multiplayer battling would come around this time. Legends: Arceus seems to have been a bit of a testing ground for The Pokemon Company, as they introduced new features that have since come around to other games and will likely continue to do so well into the future.

In this sense, they might’ve seen a hole in the game that will now be fixed with its “sequel.” The open-world aspect was made the main feature in Scarlet and Violet, and the new catching mechanic is poised to return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. More changes are undoubtedly on the way in this release, based solely on what Arceus did or did not have.

Keep in mind that this is only based on a seemingly innocuous line included in the information section of an upcoming release. The Link Play menu does exist, but there’s no indication of what it will include, no matter what makes the most sense. Gamers may have to wait for mid-October to find out for sure.

Legends: Z-A is the latest Pokemon game, but it’s not a mainline entry. It is not Generation 10, as that’s yet to be announced. It’s also not a remake but a reimagining like Legends: Arceus was. It will be set in Lumiose City, though, which is the setting of Pokemon X and Y.