Pokemon Legends: Z-A Release Date Potentially Leaked

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date may have just leaked. Unlike most of the recent Pokemon leaks, this one does not come from the Game Freak data breach, but a well known Pokemon leaker.

Officially, the game is slated to release sometime in 2025, or at least this is what the latest communications from Game Freak and Nintendo convey. When in 2025 is the question, but we may have a more narrow window thanks to the aforementioned leaker.

According to Riddler Khu, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is scheduled to release sometime between April 2025 and July 2025. If this is true, it is a different window than its predecessor, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which released in January of 2022.

That said, the leaker notes the aforementioned Game Freak hack could end up delaying the game, which is a real possibility as it has no doubt disrupted proceedings at Game Freak.

Previously, the Game Freak hack did reveal that — at one point — Nintendo and Game Freak were aiming to release Pokemon Legends: Z-A in 2024. What went wrong, we don’t know, but obviously this plan changed fairly early in development. What this could indicate though is an earlier in 2025 release. To this end, the April to July window may make sense then. Whether this points to it being accurate or just an educated guess, it is impossible to say.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not official news or even a new leak from the Game Freak hack. It is a rumor, laced with some speculation derived from information in the Game Freak hack.

At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company nor Game Freak have commented on this latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumor in any capacity. We don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

