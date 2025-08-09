Pokemon Legends Z-A Leak Reveals Nintendo Switch 2 Demo Details

Pokemon fans will get to return to Lumiose City when Pokemon Legends Z-A arrives on October 16th. But a lucky few will get to check out the new game early, thanks to upcoming demo opportunities. A playable demo for Gamescom later this month was revealed back in July. Now, it’s been confirmed that in-person attendees at the Pokemon World Championships 2025 will also get to check out the Pokemon Legends Z-A demo. And thanks to new info going out to participants, we have new insight into the game.

This year’s Pokemon World Championships take place from August 15th to August 17th in Anaheim, California. Watching competitors across various Pokemon games may be the main attraction, but Worlds is often an all-around Pokemon celebration. And the Nintendo Experience website has officially posted Warp Pass tickets for a Pokemon Legends Z-A demo during the event. Tickers for the demo aren’t yet available, but people who are already attending Worlds allegedly received an email with some details about what the new Pokemon game demo will entail.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon company

This info, shared via Discord and later reposted to X by Pokemon podcast account @HiddenPowerPod, sheds some light on what’s included in the demo. And that gives us a sense of what to look forward to when Pokemon Legends Z-A finally arrives.

What’s Reportedly Included in the Pokemon Legends Z-A Switch 2 Demo

The email that went out to Pokemon World Championship attendees reveals that gamers can register for the demo starting on August 11th. Signups end just a day before Worlds, on August 14th. In addition to confirming that the demo will indeed be playable at the Pokemon event, we’ve also got our first description of what’s included in the demo.

According to the text shared to Discord by user CCFrenchBuizel, the demo will let players “experience the new real-time battling system.” Players will get to battle “a series of trainers” during the nighttime battle arena that’s been teased in previous trailers. The real-time battles are a big change for Pokemon fans, so it will be interesting to see what demo players make of them. But that’s not all the experience will include.

In addition to battles, the Pokemon Legends Z-A demo reportedly also includes the opportunity to “chase Zygarde through the streets of Lumiose City.” Demo players will also “team up with Lucario to take on Rogue Mega Absol.” From the sounds of it, the demo will be fairly extensive, offering a good snapshot of various elements from the new Pokemon game.

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

It’s unclear how many passes will be available, but they will be first-come, first-served. In order to try out Pokemon Legends Z-A on the Switch 2, you will need to be attending the Pokemon World Championships in Anaheim. You will also need to buy a Warp Pipe Pass for the specific Legends Z-A demo opportunity. So, this is a fairly limited chance to check out the game early.

If this has you wanting to make last-minute plans to attend the Pokemon World Championships, you might be in luck. Some Saturday and Sunday passes are potentially still available for Worlds, with the option to register your interest here.

The demo at Gamescom in Germany will likely feature the same content. That opportunity takes place from August 20th to 24th and will be available to conference attendees. As of now, these in-person demos are the only chances to try out Pokemon Legends Z-A early. There’s a chance the demo could be available at future events. Either way, it’s likely that we’ll get some reactions from those who do get a chance to play the game soon.