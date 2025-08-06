Pokemon Leak Reveals When First Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution Cards are Coming

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A arrives on October 16th, it will mark the first time in more than 10 years that new Mega Evolutions are introduced to the franchise. Back in July, The Pokemon Company revealed the first new Mega Evolution players can expect to see in the game: Mega Dragonite. The Pokemon Trading Card Game will similarly bring back Mega Evolution this year, starting with a new set that will arrive in North America on September 26th. From everything revealed thus far, that set will concentrate on existing Pokemon and Mega Evolutions, rather than any new ones. However, it seems fans won’t have to wait too long on the new additions.

According to a report from PokeBeach, a set called Mega Dream ex will be released in Japan on November 28th, just over a month after Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Mega Dragonite will apparently be the headliner of that set, which makes sense given the promotion we’re already seeing for that particular Mega Evolution. Dragonite has been a fan favorite since the days of Pokemon Red and Green, so it stands to reason that a lot of people are going to be interested in its Mega Evolution, and the accompanying card in particular.

image courtesy of the pokemon company

Mega Dream ex will be released via Japan’s High Class Packs, which suggests that we could be seeing those cards in a Special Set in North America, similar to Prismatic Evolutions at the start of this year. The Pokemon Company hasn’t made any announcements in terms of plans beyond Mega Evolution in September. However, a previous PokeBeach leak indicates that we’ll be seeing another English set released on November 14th called Phantasmal Flames. If that leak is accurate, it stands to reason that we won’t see the contents of Mega Dream ex translated to English until early 2026.

As with any leak, readers should take all of this information with a grain of salt. Plans change, and sometimes leaks don’t always pan out. However, it’s worth stressing that PokeBeach tends to be a very reliable source when it comes to anything related to the Pokemon TCG. The site has a stellar reputation, and this leaked information lines up well with the things that have officially been announced, and the way The Pokemon Company has handled this sort of thing in the past. It also makes sense for the TCG to hit the ground running on the new Mega Evolutions, especially with rumors suggesting that a whole new Pokemon generation will be released in late 2026.

With the fall swiftly approaching, we should start to get a lot more details about The Pokemon Company’s plans in the coming months. Between the highly-anticipated Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new season of Pokemon Go, and a bunch of new cards, it seems like fans should have a lot to look forward to after a relatively quiet start to 2025.

Are you excited to see cards based on the new Mega Evolutions? Do you plan on checking out Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!