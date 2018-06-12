Nintendo Puts Mew in Every PokeBall Plus for Pokemon: Let’s Go

Pokemon: Let’s Go players will need to purchase a PokeBall Plus controller in order to add Mew to their PokeDex.

Nintendo announced during their E3 Nintendo Direct that a Mew will be inside of every PokeBall Plus controller. Purchasing a PokeBall Plus Controller will be the only way to get the Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Including Mew to the PokeBall Plus controller is definitely a way to increase interest in the new controller, which can be used as a standalone controller for the Pokemon: Let’s Go games. As demonstrated in today’s Direct, the PokeBall’s button doubles as a thumbstick, so players can use the device without a JoyCon or Pro Controller. The PokeBall Plus controller also uses the same catch motion controls as JoyCon controllers to simulate the feel of throwing a PokeBall at a Pokemon.

Players can also “put” a Pokemon inside the PokeBall and take it for a walk in the real world. Taking Pokemon on walks will give Pokemon certain bonuses, although they weren’t elaborated on in today’s presentation.

The Pokemon: Let’s Go games are the first “traditional” Pokemon games to be released for a household console. The games are pseudo-remakes of the Pokemon: Yellow game, although the games use elements from Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sun and Moon too. For instance, players simply throw PokeBalls at Pokemon to catch them instead of trying to weaken them first, and berries can be used to increase a Pokemon’s catch rates. HMs have also been replaced by the PokeRide system, which first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Mew wasn’t catchable in the original Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow games and were only available via special distributions at places like Toys ‘R Us. Players had wondered whether Mew would appear in the new Pokemon games, or if they would simply save Mythical Pokemon for the next main series Pokemon games, which will come out in 2019.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16, 2018.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.