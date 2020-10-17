New Nintendo Leak Reveals Unreleased Pokemon Games

✖

2020 has been a very, very leaky year for Nintendo. And the leaks have continued with a brand new leak making the rounds today revealing not one, but two unreleased Pokemon games that Game Freak was originally planning to release after Sun and Moon, or, in other words, before Sword and Shield. Unfortunately, the leaks themselves aren't very revelatory, but they do reveal the original plan was to make another two games set within the Kalos region after Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

The leak comes way of a full a Pokemon Sun and Moon repository surfacing online. The files within are obviously dated, but the source code all but confirms that Game Freak wasn't done with the Kalos region as there are two unused reserved spots.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of Centro Pokemon:

ÚLTIMA HORA: Filtración del código fuente de USUM confirma que inicialmente Game Freak reservó espacio para dos juegos adicionales ubicados en Kalos, aunque los planes nunca se materializaron. pic.twitter.com/4KnZipcBnf — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) October 17, 2020

Of course, like every leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, they can also be misleading. Further, who knows whether or not these mystery games ever began development.

Unfortunately, while the leak reveals Game Freak was cooking something up with the Kalos region, it doesn't reveal what it was cooking up or whether or not if any of it was close to materializing into an actual product.

At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have commented on this latest leak or the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely either will as both have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks. However, if either party does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is shared.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo and Nintendo Switch -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: