Pokemon Fans Think They Figured Out the Location of Gen 9

Pokemon fans over on Twitter think they may have figured out where the next mainline Pokemon games, Gen 9, will take Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players when they presumably release next year or in 2023. The most recent entries, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield notably took players to the UK, or at least a region that wears its UK inspiration on its sleeve. Where Gen 9 will take players remains to be seen, but players think they’ve narrowed it down to three regions, all of which are western European countries: France, Switzerland, and Italy.

Taking to Twitter, Eclispe TT notes that developer Game Freak likes to hint at and tease future generations and where they will take place via in-game paintings in the current games. To this end, there’s a painting in the game that either seems to be a picture of Venice or Vang Gogh’s Starry Night Over The Rhone painting of Rhone. Of course, the former would hint at Italy while the latter would hint at Switzerland or France or both.

Below, you can check out the “evidence” for yourself:

https://twitter.com/eclipse_tt/status/1431732898500120582

For now, take all of this for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. While there’s something to theory, it doesn’t change the fact that this is all it is, and because this is nothing more than speculation, it’s unlikely Game Freak or Nintendo will provide any additional information or insight with a comment. However, if either or both buck expectations and do comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless if the comment is salient or not.

