A New Pokemon Presents Has Been Confirmed for July

The latest Pokemon Presents in February 2025 gave fans plenty to look forward to. We got a closer look at the upcoming main series Pokemon Legends Z-A along with details about the new battle-focused mobile game, Pokemon Champions. Since then, not much else has been confirmed about these new installments in the franchise. But today, the date for another Pokemon Presents live stream has been confirmed. According to a news post on the official Pokemon website, there will be a new Pokemon Presents on July 22nd, 2025.

Pokemon Presents streams are often when the Pokemon Company shares exciting new info about the franchise. With Legends Z-A and Pokemon Champions set to arrive this year, it’s likely that one or both of these games will be the focus of the presentation. Thus far, we don’t know much beyond that the date has been confirmed for July 22nd, as shared on the official Pokemon website and shared to X reliable Pokemon news account Serebii.

Pokemon Presents is usually streamed via the official Pokemon YouTube channel. The time hasn’t been confirmed for this latest presentation, and we don’t know how long it will be, either. But, it is very likely that we’ll get more details about Legends Z-A, given that the Pokemon Company also confirmed the release date for the next main series game alongside this Pokemon Presents announcement.

We could also hear updates about other Pokemon properties during the presentation, depending on whether it winds up being focused on the new game or a more general update on what’s next for the franchise. These one-off Pokemon Presents outside the annual Pokemon Day extravaganza are less common, so it’s hard to predict exactly what form it’ll take. One thing’s for sure, though. We’re about to get some exciting news from The Pokemon Company on July 22nd!