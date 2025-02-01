Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gifts Players With Free Flying Tera Type Eevee

Between the Prismatic Evolutions TCG set and Pokemon Center’s declaration, it really is shaping up to be the Year of Eevee where Pokemon is concerned. Soon, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be treated to the 2025 Pokemon Day special distribution, earning a new code to get a special Pokemon in the game. This year, the distribution will feature Eevee with the Flying Tera Type.

Unlike straightforward Mystery Gift giveaways, Special Distributions like this one require a little extra legwork from players. These giveaways often feature partnerships with retail locations, where players will need to go in order to get ahold of the code to redeem for their free Pokemon. This year’s Pokemon Day special distribution begins on February 7th and runs through February 27th. It will be available in stores in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

As Pokemon fans know, February 27th is celebrated as Pokemon Day. This is because it’s the anniversary of the original release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan. It has become a big day in the Pokemon community, and tends to include a massive Pokemon Presents showcase that highlights what’s to come for the Pokemon franchise. This year’s date hasn’t been officially confirmed, but the livestream typically airs on Pokemon Day itself. So far, this Flying Tera Type Eevee is the main news we’ve received about how The Pokemon Company plans to celebrate in 2025.

How to Get the Free Flying Tera Type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get the special Flying Tera Type Eevee, traineres will need to make their way to a physical retail location. The participating stores include:

Best Buy (US)

GameStop (US and Canada)

Toys “R” Us (Canada)

EB Games (Australia and New Zealand)

Participating locations of these retail chains will be able to provide players with a special code to receive the FlyingTera Type Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike wider Mystery Gift codes, these code cards are for one-time use only, meaning each card has a different code. Trainers can use the code in the Mystery Gift section of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet menu.

In addition to having the Flying Tera Type and a Classic Ribbon, this special Eevee will have an original trainer listed as “POKEMONDAY25.” This is intended as a way to commemorate the 2025 Pokemon Day celebration. The special distribution Eevee will be Level 25 and will have a Jolly Nature.

With all this focus on Eevee in 2025, some players are starting to suspect that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will finally give us a new Eeveelution. The addition of a Flying Tera Type Eevee distribution has raised speculation about a possible Flying-type Eeveelution coming to the franchise. However, The Pokemon Company hasn’t shared any such intentions behind the latest free Pokemon distribution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s likely that any major announcements, including such a big new Pokemon reveal, will be saved for the Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2025. For now, this opportunity to snag an Eevee with a relatively rare Tera Type is just that – a chance to get a free Pokemon to add to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet repertoire.