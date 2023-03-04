Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Insider Confirms DLC Leak

Before The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC was announced, an anonymous 4chan user leaked details about said DLC and a new Nintendo Switch console and when it will release. The aforementioned DLC announcement confirmed the 4chan post as legit. As you would expect, the Internet quickly noticed this and proceeded to circulate the old leak until a follow-up post was made by the user noting that some Pokemon will gain special Terastal forms, the new Switch console is a successor not a revision, and that the second DLC release in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero run will be in 2024.

Now, none of this has been confirmed yet, but many are taking it as gospel given the leaker has proven reliable so far. And for what it's worth, a very well-known Pokemon leaker that goes by Riddler Khu on Twitter has confirmed the follow-up leak is also indeed legit. In other words, there are now two sources who have tied themselves to the leak and its validity.

Khu, the well known Pokémon leaked, has confirmed this leak is real.



Looks like Switch 2 is coming. https://t.co/WfSYC4IvBU — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) March 4, 2023

Unfortunately, the 4chan leaker notes they will not be leaking any more information about the DLC, which means Pokemon fans will have to settle for Khu and their cryptic teases between now and the release of the DLC. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source appears reliable, this is still nothing more than unofficial information. Further, even if it's accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so as things change over time.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo and Game Freak have not addressed these recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of games and all things Pokemon, click here.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our official review of the new Pokemon games. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."