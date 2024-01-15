Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Latest Mystery Gift Is a Great New Avatar Item

A few weeks ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players were given a chance to get a free avatar item via Mystery Gift, and The Pokemon Company revealed another free option today! This time around, players can get a free case for their Rotom Phone inspired by The Teal Mask DLC. By using the code NE0R0T0MC0VER, players will get a case that features Ogrepon and the Loyal Three: Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Silhouettes of all four Pokemon can be seen on the phone case, with Ogrepon fleeing as the Loyal Three seem to be in hot pursuit.

An image of the phone case avatar item can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Ogrepon and the Loyal Three played a central role in the narrative for The Teal Mask, with the players discovering the legend behind these Pokemon upon arriving in Kitakami. On one hand, this new avatar item might have made more sense to release alongside The Teal Mask last September, but today's Mystery Gift follows the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's epilogue, which just came out last week. The epilogue introduced the Mythical Pokemon Pecharunt, who has a major connection with Ogrepon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Pecharunt does not appear alongside the Loyal Three on the Neo Rotom Case, but the purple coloration is clearly a nod to the Pokemon's ability to control the minds of others.

How to Redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While the Neo Rotom Case is clearly inspired by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, this free Mystery Gift is available to all players, regardless of whether or not they purchased the expansion pass. To claim it, players must go to the Main Menu and select Poke Portal and then Mystery Gift, which is the last selection on that screen. After that, several options will appear, including one that reads "Get with Code/Password." After clicking that option, the game will connect to the internet, and players will be prompted to input whatever code they're trying to redeem. Players should note that today's code includes zeros, as Mystery Gift passwords do not use the letter O.

The Next Pokemon Game

Over the coming months, players can still expect to see more Mystery Gifts as well as Tera Raid events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it seems that last week's epilogue was the final bit of new story content for this generation. Early reaction to the epilogue and the legend of Pecharunt seems to be very positive, with a lot of players on social media praising the new story elements. At this time, we have no idea what to expect from the main series of Pokemon games next. Judging by past release schedules, the next full new Pokemon generation probably won't happen until 2025, but it's possible we could see a remake or spin-off later this year. We should know more as Pokemon Day approaches on February 27th!

Do you plan on grabbing this Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Have you been enjoying the DLC for the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!