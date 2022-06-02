Look no further than the names of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s professors and Legendary Pokemon if you want to know what the pair of new Pokemon games are about. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company revealed a handful of new Pokemon and new NPCs that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming open-world Pokemon games set to be released in November. In a first for the Pokemon franchise, each game will have its own Pokemon professor, both of which are exceptionally attractive for old folks who spend their time in labs researching the mysteries of magical monsters with shifting genomes. We speculated yesterday that the Pokemon professors’ style of dress seemed to hint at a “Past vs. Future” theme, and more clues have emerged that support that theory.

Both Pokemon professors have names that deliberately reference the Spanish words for past and future. Professor Sada’s name is derived from “Pasada,” the Spanish word for past, while Professor Turo is named after “Futuro,” the Spanish word for future. What’s more, the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon also have names derived from the past and future. Koraidon’s name is taken from “korai,” a Japanese word for ancient, while Miraidon’s name uses the Japanese word “mirai” which means future. Interestingly, both Koraidon and Miraidon also use “Raido,” the Japanese word for ride, which could hint a further use for the wheel-like protrusion coming from their chests.

While it’s clear that both Pokemon games will be centered around a specific theme, we don’t quite know how that theme will play into the plot of the game. We still haven’t seen evidence of an “evil” team, or many other aspects of the new Pokemon games. However, we do know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first games to support simultaneous multiplayer play, allowing players to explore the game together instead of only battling and trading with each other.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.