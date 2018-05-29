Japanese TV Show Teases “Shocking” Pokemon Announcement Later This Week

A Japanese variety show has announced that they will share shocking Pokemon news on their May 31st show.

It looks like the long wait is over and Pokemon fans will likely find out about the future of the franchise in just a couple of days. The Japanese variety show Oha Suta announced that they will share “shocking” Pokemon news that will be “a moment a new story begins.” The Pokemon-filled episode will air on May 31st at 7:05 AM…which translates to 6:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The popular speculation is that Oha Suta will reveal new information about the upcoming Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch, which are allegedly titled Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee. Various insiders have stated that an announcement about the new Pokemon games will come by the end of May, which means that it should happen sometime this week.

While streams of Oha Suta will likely be put up online illegally, Pokemon fans won’t necessarily need to hunt down a video of the Japanese announcement. If Oha Suta does have Pokemon news, it will likely get shared via a Pokemon Direct either during or shortly before the show is ready to air.

For those who haven’t followed the rumors, the new Pokemon Switch games will allegedly be set in the Kanto region first explored in Pokemon Red and Blue. The games are allegedly pseudo-remakes of Pokemon Yellow, as players can have their Pokemon follow them around on the in-game map and have either Pikachu or Eevee as a Starter Pokemon…depending on which version of the game they’ll buy. The new games will also allegedly feature only the original 151 Pokemon, at least in the main storyline of the game.

However, the new games aren’t total remakes – the PokeRide system from Pokemon Sun and Moon will make a return and the game will somehow incorporate gameplay elements from the popular Pokemon Go mobile app. Nintendo is also allegedly developing a new peripheral device similar to the PokeWalker or Pokemon Go Plus that will be compatible for the game.

We’ll have more coverage of any Pokemon Switch announcements as they happen. Stay tuned, Pokemon fans, it looks like this week is going to be a huge one for the franchise!