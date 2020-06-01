Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC News to Be Announced on June 2nd

✖

The Pokemon Company plans to reveal new information about the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC on June 2nd. Pokemon confirmed that it would reveal new news about the first ever set of downloadable content at 9 AM ET on Tuesday June 2nd, presumably on the company's YouTube channel. No other information was provided about what the news would entail, but the graphic posted by the Pokemon Company notably included logos for both the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be the first ever Pokemon game to feature downloadable content, and it's already confirmed that the game will include both new Pokemon and new features. The Isle of Armor will feature the new Legendary Pokemon Kubfu and its evolved form Urshifu, as well as new Gigantamax forms of the three Starter Pokemon from the Kalos region. Meanwhile, the Isle of Armor will feature the new Legendary Pokemon Calyrex, along with Galarian forms of the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and potentially two new Legendary Golems. In addition to the new Pokemon, the DLC will also bring back hundreds of Pokemon species missing from base Pokemon Sword and Shield game.

While we know a fair bit about the upcoming DLC, it does appear that more surprises are in store for players. A datamine of a recent Pokemon Home update revealed 21 new moves that would appear in the upcoming DLC content, some of which seems to hint at new Pokemon. We know that Galarian Slowbro will be added in the Isle of Armor, and it wouldn't surprise us to see even more unexpected Pokemon appear in the DLC content.

We'll provide full coverage of whatever plans Pokemon Sword and Shield has in store.

