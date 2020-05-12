Pokemon Sword and Shield to Add Gigantamax Meowth and Eevee Raids

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be adding Max Raid Battles featuring Gigantamax Eevee and Gigantamax Meowth, marking the first time that either Pokemon will be available to catch in the game. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company confirmed that Pokemon Sword and Shield's newest Max Raid Battle Event will feature Gigantamax Eevee and Gigantamax Meowth in the coming weeks, following the addition of Gigantamax Pikachu last night. Each Pokemon will be available to capture for exactly one week - Gigantamax Pikachu will appear through May 18th, Gigantamax Eevee will appear from May 19th through May 25th, and Gigantamax Meowth will appear from May 26th through June 1st.

The Gigantamax forms of Pikachu, Meowth, and Eevee were all unavailable to catch in Pokemon Sword and Shield until now. Instead, the Pokemon Company gave away the Pokemon as part of various giveaways. Pikachu and Eevee could be obtained in-game by players who had Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go: Eevee save data on their Switch, while Gigantamax Meowth was available to all players who purchased the game in its first few months of release. While some players may be disappointed that these Pokemon are getting opened up to all players so soon, keep in mind that other "limited edition" Pokemon in past games were eventually opened up to all players at some point.

Like other Gigantamax Pokemon, both Eevee and Meowth have access to some unique moves while in Gigantamax form. Eevee can use G-Max Cuddle, which infatuates opponents, while Meowth can use G-Max Gold Rush, which confuses enemies and gives players extra money at the end of a battle.

These are limited time events, so players may want to take advantage of this event to ensure that they can add these unique Pokemon to their teams. Once the event is over, there's no telling how long it will take for the Pokemon to rotate back into Max Raid Battles....if they even appear at all.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.