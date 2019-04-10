The Pokemon Company to Hold Contest to Name a New Move for ‘Pokemon Sword & Shield’

The Pokemon Company has announced a contest to name a new move that will appear in the upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games. The Pokemon news site Serebii reports that Japanese residents will have the opportunity to name a powerful new Steel-type Attack that will appear in the next Pokemon games. The move has a whopping base damage of 140 but will reduce the user’s Hit Points by 50%. The winner will also receive copies of both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield while 20 runner ups will receive one copy of one of the Pokemon games.

This isn’t the first time that The Pokemon Company has run such a contest. Back in 2005, The Pokemon Company held a similar contest to name the Dragon-type move Draco Meteor. Both contests were held through CoroCoro magazine, a monthly manga magazine that often features new tidbits of Pokemon news along with several Pokemon series.

This is technically the first bit of information we’ve gotten about Pokemon Sword and Shield since the games were officially announced back in February. While we know the names of the Starter Pokemon and what region the new games will take place in, The Pokemon Company has been relatively quiet about its upcoming Pokemon games.

Fans will have until May 10th to open the contest. The only requirement is that the name can be no more than eight characters long, using Katakana, Hiragana, or the English alphabet. As stated above, this contest is only open to Japanese residents.

Pokemon Sword & Shield will be released later this year.

