Here’s The New Pokemon Revealed for Pokemon Sword & Shield

A trailer for Pokemon Sword & Shield revealed three new species of Pokemon, plus variant Gigantamax forms for two previously revealed types of Pokemon. Earlier today, Nintendo posted a new trailer for Pokemon Sword & Shield, which revealed a new Gigantamax mechanic, several new characters, and a handful of new Pokemon. The Pokemon Company also released the Pokemon’s official descriptions and official artwork for the Pokemon, as well as how the Gigantamax Pokemon differ from “normal” Dynamax Pokemon.

You can check out the official descriptions of the Pokemon and their official artwork below:

Yamper

Yamper tends to be drawn to things that are moving quickly. It can chase after people, Pokémon, or even vehicles. It has an organ in its body that generates electricity, and it’s activated when Yamper runs around. Yamper can’t store the electricity it generates, so it’s often seen running around with electric sparks crackling around it. Yamper’s Ability, Ball Fetch, is a new Ability that comes into play when the Trainer throws a Poké Ball at a wild Pokémon but fails to catch it. If Yamper isn’t holding an item, it will fetch the first Poké Ball that failed to catch the Pokémon, regardless of what type of Poké Ball it is.

Alcremie

Alcremie can produce whipped cream, which becomes richer the happier Alcremie is feeling. Desserts made using this cream are invariably delicious, so many pastry chefs strive to have an Alcremie as their partner. When attacked by an opponent, Alcremie will throw sweet-scented cream to distract them or temporarily blind them, giving itself time to escape.

Rolycoly

Rolycoly’s red eye can illuminate dark areas, while it uses the lump of coal attached to its body like a wheel to move through coal mines and caves. It is able to travel smoothly even over rough terrain. Until about one hundred years ago, every household in the Galar region had a Rolycoly. The families would use the coal that dropped off its body for cooking and heating their homes. Rolycoly’s Ability, Steam Engine, is a new Ability that provides a Speed stat boost if it’s hit with a Fire- or Water-type move during battle.

Duraludon

Duraludon live in caves and mountainous areas. Their two arms have slightly different shapes, and they use them to grind down rock surfaces for food. Its body is composed of incredibly durable metal but is also surprisingly light, so Duraludon can move quite quickly despite its appearance. Its body is susceptible to corrosion, however, and is known to rust easily. They share their habitat with Tyranitar, so these two Pokémon are often seen battling each other in the mountains of the Galar region.

Gigantamax Alcremie

The cream pouring out of its body hardens when subjected to impacts—the stronger the impact, the harder it becomes—giving Alcremie an impressive resistance to physical attacks. Additionally, the giant “Berry” decorations on Alcremie’s body are as hard as diamonds, and it’s said that most attacks won’t even be able to leave a scratch. Alcremie will launch high-calorie cream missiles around itself to attack its opponents. Any Pokémon that touches this cream will be filled with energy and euphoria but at the same time will fall into a state of complete confusion. Fairy-type moves used by Gigantamax Alcremie will change to G-Max Finale, which will heal all Pokémon on Alcremie’s side while dealing damage to an opponent.

Gigantamax Corviknight

Corviknight uses its massive wings to catch updrafts created by Gigantamax energy to hover in the air while it battles. The armor on its body has been reinforced, so attacks from Pokémon on the ground barely have any effect. Gigantamax energy has caused the armor covering Corviknight’s wings to separate and become blade birds, capable of flying independently. Flying-type moves used by Gigantamax Corviknight will change to G-Max Wind Rage, which removes any effects of moves like Reflect, Light Screen, Spikes, and Electric Terrain that the opponents may have.

Gigantamax Drednaw

The power of Gigantamaxing has allowed Drednaw to stand on its hind legs and become bipedal. From its standing position, it can come crashing down on opposing Pokémon and crush them with its massive body. Drednaw normally keeps its neck retracted within its shell, but when it attacks, it can rapidly shoot its neck out. Its jaws are also incredibly strong and can easily bite through huge metal towers. The strength of its jaws combined with the force of its neck gives Drednaw the power to punch a hole through a rocky mountain in a single strike. Water-type moves used by Gigantamax Drednaw will change to G-Max Stonesurge. G-Max Stonesurge doesn’t just deal damage to an opponent—it will scatter sharp rocks around the opponent and cause Pokémon entering the battlefield to take damage.