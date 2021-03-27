Pokemon Sword and Shield Giving Nintendo Switch Players Free Gift for Limited Time

✖

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are giving Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players a free gift, but only for a limited time. As they have in the past, Game Freak and Nintendo have made a new Item Set completely free for all players of both versions of the game. All players have to do is go through the pain-free redeeming process, and for their troubles, they will get some free items they can do as they please with.

To redeem the items, you will need to begin by booting up the console and launching the game. From here, select the Mystery Gift option on the menu, and the rest should be self-explanatory. That said, be sure to be connected to the internet. Without an internet connection, you won't be able to redeem the free gift. In addition to this, you will also need the following code if you don't have it already: ADVENTUREB9F.

For your troubles, you will receive 12 Exp. Candy XL and 12 Big Nuggets. However, this offer is only available until April 3. After this date, it will expire, and there's no word of when the next free gift will be.

For those that don't know: Big Nuggets serve no purpose in the game other than to be sold at a high price. Meanwhile, the Exp. Candy XL gives +30,000 XP to whatever Pokemon you give it to.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are both available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch, and soon they may also be available via the Nintendo Switch Pro.

