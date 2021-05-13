Pokemon Sword and Shield Update Made Secret Change to the Game

✖

A new Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield update was released this week via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. According to the official patch notes of the update, it doesn't do much. Nintendo notes the update fixes an issue where some Pokemon icons were no displaying correctly during online and local wireless battles. Meanwhile, "several issues" were apparently fixed to "improve gameplay experience." What all of these changes are exactly, remains a mystery, but it looks like one has been discovered.

According to Serebii, one of these fixes includes a fix involving Groudon and Kyogre. Prior to the update, Trick would fail on Groudon and Kyogre. After the update, this is no longer an issue. Why Nintendo didn't outline this in the patch notes, who knows, but it is infamous for frustratingly vague patch notes.

In the coming days, more may be revealed about the update as players get time with the patch, but, for now, this is all we know about it. That said, make sure it's downloaded before you play. To download it, make sure your console is connected to the Internet. After this, just return to the home screen of the console, launch the game, and it will begin to download.

As for when the game's next update will arrive, who knows. Nintendo doesn't often release updates for the game and this week's update came as a complete surprise to players. When and if the next update arrives, Nintendo probably won't announce it ahead of time.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on all things Pokemon, click here or peruse the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think. Have you noticed anything different about the pair of the games since downloading the update?