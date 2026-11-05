Pokemon TCG Report Reveals New Mega Evolution Card Coming in Next Set

A new report tied to the Pokemon Trading Card Game has revealed a handful of Mega Pokemon that should be getting cards in the next set. As of this week, Delta Reign is finally launching and represents the sixth expansion in Pokemon TCG’s ongoing Mega Evolution run. In 2027, though, Aura Seeker will arrive and will bring even more Mega Pokemon into the trading card game. And while the identities of some Megas that will be coming in Aura Seeker are already known, a handful of other Pokemon have now joined this list.

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Coming by way of PokeBeach, it has been claimed that Mega Glimmora will be getting an EX card as part of Aura Seeker. If true, this means that Mega Glimmora will join Mega Absol Z, Mega Lucario Z, and Mega Garchomp Z as the four Mega Pokemon that will receive EX cards in the set. In addition to this, the report also states that Floatzel will be getting an EX card as well, although it won’t be for a Mega variation.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Perhaps the most interesting this about this report is that it now narrows the list of optional Mega Pokemon that could still get Pokemon TCG cards in the future. Following Aura Seeker, The Pokemon Company has plans for one other expansion titled Mega x Mega Parade. While details on which Pokemon will be getting cards in this set have yet to be provided, there’s a good chance that it will leave out some popular candidates. PokeBeach notes that 16 Mega Pokemon in history have never received trading cards of their own, with some of the most notable including Mega Banette, Mega Pinsir, Mega Victreebel, and Mega Chesnaught.

Essentially, unless Mega x Mega Parade ends up having drastically more Mega Pokemon included in it than normal, The Pokemon Company isn’t going to end up giving every possible Pokemon a new card of their own. Given that Mega Evolutions as a whole are likely going to be disappearing upon the arrival of Pokemon Winds and Waves, there’s no guarantee that these forgotten Mega Pokemon will be getting cards at any point in the years to come. As such, prepare to potentially be hearbroken if one of the Mega variants that you’ve been wanting to have get a Pokemon TCG card gets left out.

Which of the remaining Mega Pokemon would you still like to see get a card in an upcoming set? And how do you feel about this lineup of Megas in Aura Seeker? Be sure to share your thoughts with me in the comments section below.