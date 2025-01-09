New Pokemon TCG Leaks Hint at More Mega Evolutions

Mega Evolutions haven’t been a big thing in the Pokemon franchise over the last few years. While they were the central “gimmick” in Pokemon X and Y, their use has been more limited in recent years, having been left entirely out of games like Pokemon Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet. That’s going to change in 2025, as The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will see the return of Mega Evolutions. At this time, details are slim, but it seems Mega Evolutions will also be making a big return in the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

As reported by PokeBeach, the names of two Pokemon TCG sets have been trademarked in Japan. Those names translate to “Mega Brave” and “Mega Symphony.” At this time, we don’t know when these sets will be released, but PokeBeach notes that we often see these trademarks within 6-8 months of a set’s release, and sets are usually timed to come out within two months of a new game. However, that usually takes longer in North America; for example, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion was released on March 31st, 2023, about four months after the games were released on Nintendo Switch.

mega lucario in the pokemon anime

Pokemon Day takes place on February 27th every year, in celebration of the original releases of Pokemon Red and Green. Each year, The Pokemon Company holds a Pokemon Presents stream, offering details about upcoming games and products. Last year’s presentation saw the announcement of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and the game is set to come out at some point this year. We can likely expect a lot more information on the game during next month’s stream, including a potential release window. It’s also possible we could learn about new Mega Evolutions that have not appeared in past games.

It’s possible the Pokemon Day stream could also give us some hints about Mega Evolution’s return in the Pokemon TCG. While these trademarks suggest the new sets are still several months away, it’s not unusual for The Pokemon Company to tease things ahead of time. During Pokemon Worlds in August, it was revealed that Trainer’s Pokemon will be making a return in the game, and that won’t actually happen until later this month for Japanese players, and in March for fans in North America.

Given how many years have passed since Mega Evolutions were featured in the Pokemon TCG, we’ll have to wait and see if there will be any changes made to how the cards work during gameplay. As of this writing, Mega Evolutions have yet to appear in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, so it will be interesting to see if The Pokemon Company decides to incorporate it into the game to similarly tie in with Legends: Z-A. There are a lot of questions, but we should start to get some answers next month!

Are you excited to see the return of Mega Evolutions in the Pokemon franchise? Did you like the way the cards were factored into the TCG before?