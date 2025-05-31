Pokemon TCG Pocket Is Giving Players a Powerful Mythical Card, But There’s a Catch

Pokemon TCG Pocket is prepping for June with announcements on upcoming events, card drops, and competitive matches. However, a stunning illustration of a powerful Electric-type Mythical Pokemon has caused backlash in the community, as it can only be claimed by subscription holders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite its initial success after launch in 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has started to encounter a few hurdles. The biggest of these has been the release schedule for new set expansions, with new lists dropping every month since the start of the year. The most recent set, Extradimensional Crisis, launched on May 29, 2025, to players still attempting to catch up on previous sets.

Unfortunately, diving into new sets is the key to keeping up in battle events, which make up the bulk of gameplay outside of pack opening in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This means players must save up enough Pack Hourglasses to open as many of a new set as possible at launch. Without these new cards, it can be nearly impossible to keep up.

In a social media post shared to the official Pokemon TCG Pocket account, players have been given a look at the next premium reward bracket for the month of June. Premium subscription holders can earn extra rewards and have access to a set of premium accessories that standard players will not be able to earn or purchase.

Zeraora out here showing off its mastery over ⚡thunder, in this BREATH-taking card art. 😏



Meanwhile, Alolan Vulpix. So adorable! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/6if44unfB3 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) May 31, 2025

In the post for Pokemon TCG Pocket, players get a look at new items and cards themed around releases from Extradimensional Crisis. These include an Alolan Vulpix play mat, a card border, and an illustration rare promo card of Zeraora.

The mythical Electric-type’s addition as a redeemable promo to the paid subscription rewards is surprising, as it gives players an edge when building decks. Zeraora has an Ability called “Thunderclap Flash,” which allows players to add an Electric-type Energy to Zeraora at the end of a turn. This makes it playable almost immediately, and it can also become an energy generator when paired with cards that allow Energy to be moved from Pokemon to Pokemon.

Additionally, the rare variant of the card is only available to premium subscription holders, preventing all free-to-play trainers from obtaining it.

Players in the comments of the post have also pushed back on the premium pass only awarding one of the cards, with many pushing for the ability to get two.

“”So, the promo cards are not tradable. Why not givin us 2 copies of the card so we can have a deck with max rarity instead of having to use a regular one and the full art?”

Other players were similarly unclear on how they could go about getting more than one copy of the card so that they can organize their decks accordingly.

“Is it possible to get 2 of these promo/premium cards?” a player asked. “I kinda hate having this FA and a common to play with. OCD kicks in hard while deck building.”

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely that two cards will be available. Past promo cards included with the premium subscription have been limited to a single claimable reward. Players also can’t trade these cards, so it is only possible to hold one at any given time.

Those looking to snag the promo Zeraora card during June will have to pay the $9.99 subscription fee to access the reward branch. This subscription offers two additional free pack openings a day, as well as access to other rewards like Pack and Wonder Hourglasses. However, many may choose to skip the rewards and simply grab the standard variant for free via opening packs or spending pack points. It might also pop up in Wonder Picks, for anyone who has been hoarding Wonder Hourglasses to prep for the new expansion release.