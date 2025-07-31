Pokemon TCG Pocket Is Giving Away Free Hourglasses (and You Might Not Have to Do Anything)

Pack Hourglasses are always a hot commodity in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, and it’s even better when they’re given out alongside a new expansion. Developer DeNa is handing out an impressive 36 Pack Hourglasses right now, and many players won’t even have to do anything to get them. The game is offering them as a free reward to any player that links the game to their Nintendo Account, or App Store account. If you’ve already done this, you’ll find the Pack Hourglasses in your in-game gifts, ready to be claimed.

To see if your account is already linked with Pokemon TCG Pocket, you can check the account section in the game (which is located under “other”). If you’ve already linked an account, you’ll find it in this area with a check mark next to it. Linking accounts is a smart call regardless of the free Pack Hourglasses, as it will help players recover their save data, even if the app is deleted off the mobile device. The Hourglasses are just a perk for doing something you should do otherwise!

image courtesy of the pokemon company

As far as Pack Hourglasses go in Pokemon TCG Pocket, 36 is a pretty significant amount. That’s the equivalent of getting three free packs in the game, without having to spend anything. This isn’t the only way that players can score some free Pack Hourglasses right now, either. The game recently made some big changes to the trade feature, and players can trade in their unused Trade Tokens for Pack Hourglasses. A total of 60 Pack Hourglasses can be obtained by using this method. That’s 96 Pack Hourglasses when added to the account connection freebie. Players need 120 to open 10 packs at once, so that’s pretty close to the amount required.

This week saw the addition of a brand-new set to collect in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Wisdom of Sea and Sky is comprised of two different packs, one that features Ho-oh, and the other Lugia. Fittingly, the set features a number of Pokemon originally introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, which were set in the Johto region. As we’ve often seen, the set even features several cards inspired by physical card designs, some of which were released more than two decades ago. It’s a great callback for longtime fans of the Pokemon TCG, and it’s a nice way for some of that artwork to find a new audience.

Wisdom of Sea and Sky is a pretty significant set in terms of size, with 161 cards before the secret rare cards. With that many to collect, Pokemon TCG Pocket players are going to need a lot of Pack Hourglasses to catch ’em all. Some players have actually complained that Pokemon TCG Pocket has had too many sets released since launching last fall, but it doesn’t seem like there are any plans of slowing down anytime soon.

