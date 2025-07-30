Next Pokemon Card Set Will Add a New Type of Rare Card

On August 1st, two new sets for the Pokemon Trading Card Game will be released in Japan: Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia. Full details about the set are starting to appear online ahead of time, including some of the rare cards that collectors will want to keep an eye out for. In a change from past sets, it seems the Pokemon TCG is adding a new type of rare card to seek out. As revealed by PokeBeach, these cards have the designation “MUR,” which seemingly stands for “Mega Ultra Rare.” So far, it appears that one will be available for each set: Mega Lucario for Mega Brave, and Mega Gardevoir for Mega Symphonia.

The Pokemon TCG’s MUR cards both feature a sleek gold appearance. This isn’t the first time the designers have released gold cards, but as PokeBeach notes, these feature completely original art; in the past, those cards reused the artwork that appeared on the full art cards. That should make MUR cards a lot more enjoyable for collectors, and something even more worth seeking out. An image of the Lucario MUR card can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

As is often the case with Japanese Pokemon TCG sets, Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia will be slightly altered when they arrive in North America. Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia are getting a combined release locally, and will be put together as a set simply titled Mega Evolution. Mega Evolution will arrive on September 26th, and several products have already been revealed. We should have a better idea of The Pokemon Company’s plans for the English versions of these MUR cards as that release date gets a little bit closer.

It will be interesting to see how future TCG sets handle MUR cards. Following Mega Evolution in September, it’s looking like the next Pokemon card set in North America will be called Phantasmal Flames. Presumably, that set will be putting a big focus on Charizard’s Mega Evolutions, as it will contain cards from Japan’s upcoming Inferno X set. In theory, that means we could see a gold Mega Charizard MUR card. Given how much attention Charizard cards tend to see from collectors (and have since the release of the original Base Set), that could be a very big deal. However, that’s purely speculation at this time.

Collecting Pokemon cards has been a pretty big hassle over the last few years, based largely on the fact that speculators and scalpers have been scooping up lots of products to sell on the secondary market. The addition of a new type of rare Pokemon card probably isn’t going to do anything to dissuade them, especially with the focus being on such popular characters. Hopefully these cards will land in the hands of those who will appreciate them most.

Are you looking forward to the release of the Mega Evolution Pokemon TCG set in September? What do you think of these new gold colored MUR cards? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!