Pokemon TCG Pocket Celebrates Eevee Booster Pack With Limited-Time Free Twitch Drops

A new set of free rewards is arriving soon for Pokemon TCG Pocket, just in time for the release of the new Eevee Grove booster pack. This new set of cards drops on June 26th and players can earn these free goodies via Twitch Drops that same day. Considering the free nature of these rewards and their helpfulness, players should make the time to tune into Twitch and claim them.

The Twitch Drops for Pokemon TCG Pocket begin on June 26th and there are numerous streamers fans can watch to claim these rewards. Players need to watch at least 45 minutes of one of the associated Twitch streams to claim 12 Pack Hourglasses and 12 Wonder Hourglasses. This will give players a code that can be redeemed. Each player is limited to only one code per account. Here are the participating streamers for Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Kelosaurus: June 26, 2025, from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. PDT

June 26, 2025, from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. PDT LoopyFist: June 26, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT

June 26, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT ursiiday: June 26, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT

June 26, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT spragels: June 26, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT

June 26, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT Reakka: June 26, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT

June 26, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT Attica: June 26, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. PDT to June 27, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. PDT

June 26, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. PDT to June 27, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. PDT StephOfAnime: June 27, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PDT

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove Twitch Drops

Before watching one of the above streams, players should ensure that they are logged into their Twitch account and that Twitch Drops are turned on. Players can track the time they have spent watching the stream there, and upon completing the 45-minute requirement, the code will be sent to your Twitch account.

How to Redeem Codes in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Redeeming codes for Pokemon TCG Pocket is not done via the actual mobile app. Instead, players must go to the official website for Pokemon TCG Pocket and enter the code there. When entering the code, players should input it into the Gift Code box along with their Support ID.

The Support ID can be found in the Pokemon TCG Pocket app by clicking on the three-line button in the bottom right screen of the main menu. It is then found above the profile name and icon. The Twitch Drop code can be redeemed until July 25th, at which time it will expire.