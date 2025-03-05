Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Want This Feature Fixed Before More New Packs

The biggest news from Pokemon TCG Pocket lately was yet another new booster pack. As exciting as the Triumphant Light pack may be, it brings us up to four sets and seven total packs to open. With no clarity on whether the A set will go away when the B boosters arrive, some players are scrambling to complete their collections while they can. However, filling in the gaps isn’t so easy, with trading having a high barrier to entry and the randomness of Wonder Picks. Now, many fans are calling for a change to the Pack Points system to make it easier to get those missing cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

When players are trying to get a specific card in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there are a few options. And none of them are ideal. Wonder Pick is getting tougher as more packs mean the picks are more spread out. That makes it less likely gamers will even see the card they’re looking for in the set, let alone manage to pick it when they do. As for trading, the feature isn’t quite where players want it to be, and the high cost has many ignoring this option altogether. That leaves opening booster packs with your fingers crossed for luck or saving up Pack Points for the card you need.

However, as players have pointed out in the Pokemon TCG Pocket subreddit, Pack Points are… frankly kind of terrible. Currently, each booster set has its own separate counter for Pack Points. When you earn just 5 points per booster, it takes a lot of packs to fill in the missing Celebi EX from your Mythical Island card dex. And as more boosters come out, these points are spread thin. If you need one card to fill out Genetic Apex, you can’t make progress towards buying it by opening the shiny new packs. No, those have a separate set of Pack Points that accumulate all on their own. And many players are over it.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Needs to Combine Pack Points into One Big Pool

Players made their demand for combined Pack Points clear with a recent post expressing frustration about the current system. EX cards are some of the hardest to pull through sheer luck, and they’re also the most expensive to get with Pack Points. Saving up to 500 Genetic Apex Pack Points wasn’t bad when they were the only cards you could open. But now, players are feeling spread thin between the different options, trying to get the points they need while still enjoying newly released sets.

Even the less rare cards cost a good number of Pack Points when you’re only earning 5 per pack, and gamers are struggling to collect ’em all. Though trading might lessen the burden a bit, the feature requires two different currencies between the Trade Hourglasses and Trade Tokens. Clearly, Pokemon TCG Pocket has a few too many different currencies for players to chase down.

Getting players to open more packs is, of course, the goal for DeNA. As a free-to-play game, tempting players to buy more Pack Hourglasses or opt for the Premium subscription is the goal. Even so, the Pack Points feel a little too punishing for many Pokemon TCG Pocket players. With cards being so expensive to trade in, a combined pool of points would still require opening a lot of packs. But it would at least let players work towards filling in their backlog while still getting to enjoy the new packs without Pack Point guilt.

Would you like to see a combined Pack Point pool in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!