Pokemon TCG Pocket Adds New Blastoise Wonder Pick Rewards

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket players have some new in-game rewards to claim starting today. The second half of the Blastoise Wonder Pick event kicked off this morning, allowing players to snag a handful of free items that will be available for the next two weeks. The items all center around Blastoise, as well as the trainer Blue. The new batch of rewards includes card sleeves, a playmat featuring the duo, as well as a Blastoise Pokemon Coin and icon. These items can be claimed by using Event Shop Tickets, which can be obtained through Wonder Picks each day.

The items will be available through the next two weeks, so most players shouldn’t have too much trouble getting enough Event Shop Tickets to claim them all. The Blastoise and Blue playmat is the most expensive item, which costs 10 tickets. The card sleeves and Blastoise coin can be obtained for 5 tickets each, while a Blastoise icon can be snagged for just 2 tickets.

blue and blastoise are getting the focus this month in pokemon tcg pocket

For Pokemon TCG Pocket players that use a Water-type deck, these items should offer a nice way to decorate without having to spend any actual money. Once the Blue event comes to an end, it will be interesting to see what Wonder Pick we get for the month of February. Last month focused on Venusaur, so it’s possible we could see free items centered around Red and Charizard, or something to coincide with Pokemon Day.

Blue is one of the two main characters that appeared in the first generation of Pokemon games. The character starts out as the rival of the player, and is the grandson of Professor Oak. Blue served as the basis for Gary in the Pokemon anime, and his character went on to replace Giovanni as the Viridian City Gym Leader in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Blue has appeared in a number of Pokemon games and spin-offs over the years, including Pokemon Masters Ex, and Pokemon Sun and Moon. Blue is often associated with Squirtle and Blastoise in the games, while Red tends to be tied to Charmander and Charizard.

As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has been keeping a tight lid on new announcements related to Pokemon TCG Pocket. 2025 is off to a pretty quiet start, but things could change later this month. According to datamines last year, a new Pokemon card expansion will be added in the month of January. That news has not been made official just yet, but the same datamines that revealed the existence of the Mythical Island boosters also revealed this new booster set. Fans will have to wait and see if that leak pans out, but it would be nice to have a lot more cards to collect within the next few weeks!

Are you looking forward to snagging these Wonder Pick freebies? Do you hope we get a new card expansion this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!