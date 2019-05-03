‘Pokemon Trading Card Game’ Releases Unbroken Bonds Expansion, Pokemon: Let’s Go Theme Decks

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has released a new full-sized expansion along with two new theme decks based on the popular Pokemon: Let’s Go games. Today is the official release date of Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds, a new expansion featuring seven new TAG TEAM Pokemon-GX cards. Introduced earlier this year, the TAG TEAM Pokemon-GX cards feature two Pokemon that team up to do a devastating amount of damage. Unbroken Bonds adds teams like Lucario & Melmetal-GX, Marshadow & Machamp-GX, Reshiram & Charizard-GX and more. While players can use these Pokemon cards as the anchor of their deck, each TAG TEAM Pokemon-GX card awards 3 prizes to your opponent when defeated, making them a high risk, high reward card to play.

In additions to the Unbroken Bonds expansion, the Pokemon TCG also has two new theme decks designed to introduce players to the basics of the game. Let’s Play, Pikachu and Let’s Play, Eevee were inspired by last year’s Pokemon: Let’s Go games and were designed to provide everything new players need to learn the basics of Pokemon TCG gameplay. Both decks are pre-made and are centered around Pikachu or Eevee and their respective evolutions. Notably, each deck contains exclusive cards that can’t be purchased anywhere else, such as special holo variants of Pikachu and Raichu along with holo versions of Moltres and Eevee. The Flareon in the Let’s Play, Eevee deck is also an exclusive promo card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Let’s Play decks will cost $10.99. Booster packs of Unbroken Bonds are available at game stores and retailers like Target for $3.99.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!