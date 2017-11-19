How to Get All the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Players can find every single Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

As a special post-game treat for Pokemon fans, players can hunt every Legendary Pokemon from past games by traveling through special wormholes in Ultra Space. Different colored wormholes are home to different Legendary Pokemon, but some only appear under certain conditions or are exclusive to either Pokemon Ultra Sun or Pokemon Ultra Moon.

If you’re wondering how to find certain Legendary Pokemon, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of how to catch every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

In-Game Legendary Pokemon

While most of the game’s Legendary Pokemon only appear via the Ultra Space Wormholes, there are a few Pokemon that are native to the Alola Region.

Solgaleo/Lunala: Can be found at the Mahalo Trail after defeating Necrozma. Solgaleo is exclusive to Pokemon Ultra Sun, while Lunala is exclusive to Pokemon Ultra Moon, so you’ll need to trade to have both in your collection.

Luckily, players can get a SECOND Solgaleo/Lunala by evolving the wild Cosmog they find at the Altar of the Sunne (Pokemon Ultra Sun) or the Altar of the Moon (Pokemon Ultra Moon), so it shouldn’t be too hard to find a player that’s willing to swap Legendary Pokemon with you.

Necrozma: After the player defeats Necrozma in Ultra Megalopolis, they can capture the mysterious Pokemon at Mount Lanakila before facing the Elite Four.

Guardian Pokemon: All four “Tapu” Pokemon can be found at their respective islands after players beat the game’s storyline. Tapu Koko appears at the Ruins of Conflict, Tapu Lele appears at the Ruins of Life, Tapu Bulu appears at the Ruins of Abundance, and Tapu Fini appears at the Ruins of Hope.

Zygarde: Players can find a 50% Zygarde in the Caves of Resolution. In order to get the rest of the Zygarde cells needed to transform Zygarde into its Complete form, you’ll need to fight Dexio after beating the main storyline. He’ll give you a 10% Zygarde and a Zygarde Cube that contains the remaining Zygarde Cells.

Red Wormholes

The following Pokemon appear in the red wormholes that appear during the Ultra Warp Ride minigame, which players gain access to after beating the game’s main storyline. Players simply need to direct either Solgaleo or Lunala into the wormhole for a chance to capture the following Pokemon:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Ho-Oh (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Rayquaza (will not appear unless both Kyogre and Groudon are on your team)

Cresselia

Tornadus (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Thundurus (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Landorus (will not appear unless both Tornadus and Thundurus are on your team)

Yvetal (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)



Blue Wormholes

The following Pokemon appear in the blue wormholes that appear during the Ultra Warp Ride minigame, which players gain access to after beating the game’s main storyline. Players simply need to direct either Solgaleo or Lunala into the wormhole for a chance to capture the following Pokemon:

Suicune (will not appear unless both Entei and Raikou are on your team)

Latias (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Latios (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Lugia (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Kyogre (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Uxie

Mespirit

Azelf

Kyurem (will not appear unless both Zekrom and Reshiram are on your team)

Green Wormholes

The following Pokemon appear in the green wormholes that appear during the Ultra Warp Ride minigame, which players gain access to after beating the game’s main storyline. Players simply need to direct either Solgaleo or Lunala into the wormhole for a chance to capture the following Pokemon:

Mewtwo

Raikou (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Entei (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Dialga (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Palkia (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Cobalion

Terrakion

Verizion

Zekrom (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Reshiram (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Xernias (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Yellow Wormholes

The following Pokemon appear in the yellow wormholes that appear during the Ultra Warp Ride minigame, which players gain access to after beating the game’s main storyline. Players simply need to direct either Solgaleo or Lunala into the wormhole for a chance to capture the following Pokemon:

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Groudon (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Regigigas (appears in Pokemon Ultra Moon only)

Heatran (appears in Pokemon Ultra Sun only)

Giratina (will not appear unless both Palkia and Dialga are on your team)