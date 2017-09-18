‘Pokemon Ultra Sun’ And ‘Ultra Moon’ Poster Teases New Characters And Big Changes

A new group of villains could be taking center stage in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon if a Japanese poster is to be believed.

The new poster promoting the upcoming games teases a group of mysterious characters, their faces shrouded in the shadows of what appears to be a portal or a black hole. Each of the characters are wearing what appear to be goggles and/or helmets and have spacesuit-like outfits.

While it’s possible that these folks are connected to the Aether Foundation, who were one of the two major antagonistic organizations in Pokemon Sun and Moon, their outfits suggest that this is a new group created entirely for the new Pokemon games.

That isn’t the only change teased in the new poster. Lillie has also gotten a redesign, with a similar look to her end-game outfit and haircut in Pokemon Sun and Moon. More interestingly, she’s clutching a Poke Ball, which could mean that she’s a trainer in this game instead of a bystander protecting a proto-Legendary Pokemon.

We also get a look at Hau, who acted as a sort of friendly rival in Pokemon Sun and Moon. While Hau almost always had a smile in the original Sun and Moon games, he appears to be upset and shouting in the new poster. Gladion and Nebby also make appearances on the poster, although both look unchanged from the original games.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will be an “alternate storyline” from the original games. While much of the game is surrounded in mystery, we know that the game will have new Z-Moves and new Pokemon, specifically the bizarre Ultra Beasts “Burst” and “Assembly.”

With less than two months remaining before the new Pokemon games come out, we can expect more news to break pretty soon. Be sure to follow our Facebook page to stay up on all our Pokemon coverage.

