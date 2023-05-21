Pokemon Unite Leak Reveals Plans to Add Popular Pokemon

Pokemon Unite could be adding a popular Pokemon as a future roster addition. The dataminer ElChicoEevee has shown off a number of Pokemon Unite assets tied to Blaziken, the popular Gen 3 Starter Pokemon and fully evolved form of Torchic. It appears that Blaziken will be added to the game after Inteleon and Leafeon. The datamine claims that Blaziken is an All-Rounder and will have two Unite Moves, which is a first for the game. According to the report, Blaziken won't be added to the game until August, which likely means it will be added around the Pokemon World Championships and the game's second anniversary.

Additionally, ElChicoEevee teased a new game mode coming to Pokemon Unite, which is code named "Tower Defense." Details about this new game mode are unclear, but it will feature the Tinkaton line as an NPC Pokemon.

As Pokemon Unite approaches its second anniversary, the game's release has slowed down to a rate of about one new roster addition per month. Umbreon is scheduled to be released this week, while Leafeon is due for release in June. Inteleon is supposed to be sometime in the future, which is speculated to be July.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices now.