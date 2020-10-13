Pokemon Fans Celebrate the Seventh Anniversary of Pokemon X and Y

By Marc Deschamps

On October 12th, 2013, The Pokemon Company released Pokemon X and Y on Nintendo 3DS. Pokemon X and Y represented the sixth Pokemon generation, evolving the look and feel of the series in a significant way. Gone were the sprite-based graphics that had been a staple of the series since Red and Green, now replaced by a 3D style that would set the stage for later releases, such as Pokemon Sword and Shield. Every Pokemon fan has a generation that they hold near and dear to their hearts, and X and Y is no exception. On the seventh anniversary of the release, Pokemon fans took to social media to share their fondest memories of the game.

Were you a fan of Pokemon X and Y? What's your favorite Pokemon generation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon X and Y!

For many, the games were a way to come back to the series.

prevnext

Some celebrated the occasion with fan art.

prevnext

The games introduced some fantastic new Pokemon...

prevnext

...like Greninja!

prevnext

Some are less memorable than others, however.

prevnext

X and Y clearly meant a lot to fans.

prevnext

Some harsher opinions of the game have softened over time.

prevnext

Video games have a way of helping us through the hard times.

prev
Start the Conversation

of