Pokemon Fans Celebrate the Seventh Anniversary of Pokemon X and Y

On October 12th, 2013, The Pokemon Company released Pokemon X and Y on Nintendo 3DS. Pokemon X and Y represented the sixth Pokemon generation, evolving the look and feel of the series in a significant way. Gone were the sprite-based graphics that had been a staple of the series since Red and Green, now replaced by a 3D style that would set the stage for later releases, such as Pokemon Sword and Shield. Every Pokemon fan has a generation that they hold near and dear to their hearts, and X and Y is no exception. On the seventh anniversary of the release, Pokemon fans took to social media to share their fondest memories of the game.
For many, the games were a way to come back to the series.
Pokemon X and Y are the games that got me back into the series. I do and always have loved these games. They're not perfect, but exploring Kalos really let me relive that feeling of excitement I felt so long ago playing my first Pokemon games.— NeedsZeebs (@NZeebs) October 12, 2020
Some celebrated the occasion with fan art.
Happy 7 year anniversary to Pokemon X and Y! I remember in 2013, I kept begging for a 3DS to play this game. I got it for Christmas, and I chose one of the most cutest fire starters. I loved this adorable fire fox Pokemon, Fennekin!🦊🔥❤️
The amazing memories playing this! pic.twitter.com/8VCPzOEj9H— Yann (@yannube) October 12, 2020
The games introduced some fantastic new Pokemon...
Pokémon X and Y are my favorite Pokémon games! The thing that I remember and like the most about them are the new Pokémon that got introduced.— 🎃 spookuidapus 🎃 (@da1toquidapus) October 13, 2020
...like Greninja!
I know x and y get a lot of flack but I’m a huge fan of a handful of the Pokémon designs. I really love greninja, clawitzer, talonflame, zygarde, heliolisk, dragalge, the list goes on— 「Hollow」 (@DerrisKharlan64) October 12, 2020
Some are less memorable than others, however.
Happy Birthday to Pokemon X and Y!
They were the first games in the series I beat and I love alot of the new pokemon, except Klefki
This also means happy birthday TO THE BEST FOSSIL IMO DONT @ ME pic.twitter.com/uxUfiieNxV— Mrax915 (@mrax915) October 12, 2020
X and Y clearly meant a lot to fans.
Not the best picture because I've got work in like 10 minutes, but today is the 7th anniversary of pokemon x and y. The first pokemon games I bought with my own money because I had (still have) my first job with. Thanks @Junichi_Masuda for the amazing game it was a fun journey! pic.twitter.com/GIjqNb5q5G— Tiger (@pkmntrainert) October 12, 2020
Some harsher opinions of the game have softened over time.
7 years since Pokémon X and Y.... that hurts. I didn't get it at launch, but I watched TONS of videos on it back then.
I remember thinking 'they ruined Pokémon' when I first saw the Mega Evolution trailer. It ended up being one of my favourite additions to the series instead.— Zeni (@ZenigameDirect) October 12, 2020
Video games have a way of helping us through the hard times.
10/12/2020— Joshua Hynes (@ProdigyParadox) October 13, 2020
Today Is The 7th Anniversary Of Pokemon X And Y Version For Nintendo 3DS! These Games Helped Me Get Through A Rough Time In My Life, And I’ll Always Appreciate Them For That Reason! I Highly Recommend You Play These Amazing Games!#Pokemon#XAndYVersion
