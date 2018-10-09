Pre-Order ‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ Get a Massive ‘GTA Online’ Cash Reward

Red Dead Redemption 2 is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate the impending release than with some free loot in Rockstar’s other popular game, Grand Theft Auto Online?

For those cowboys looking to pre-order any digital edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 from the Microsoft Store before October 15, they will be rewarded with an extra bonus of one million GTA in-game money when they jump into the online game.

According to Microsoft, “Any players who have already pre-ordered digital editions of Red Dead Redemption 2 are also eligible to unlock this bonus cash just by playing GTA Online by October 15. Rewards will be deposited into Maze Bank accounts starting October 16 and no later than October 22.”

For those Grand Theft Auto Online players looking for even more content, a new update is now available for the game that brings new cars, extra cash, and more bonus additions to the game.

“Three classic rides hit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos catalog this week in the Karin Futo, Bollokan Prairie and the Imponte Ruiner. And not only do all three have brand new liveries available, but so do the Maibatsu Penumbra, the Declasse Mamba and the Invetero Coquette Classic.”

Rockstar added, “The Stone Hatchet and Double-Action Revolver challenges are dishing out double. If you’ve already completed them, play GTA Online to receive your bonus GTA$250,000 any time this week. If you have yet to uncover them, do it this week and earn GTA$250,000 upon completion plus a bonus GTA$250,000 next week.”

Want even more Red Dead Redemption 2 in your life? Feel free to check out our Game Hub here to learn even more about the open-world adventure coming October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”