Predator: Hunting Grounds Creators Tease New Updates: “The Hunt Begins Again”

Updates for Predator: Hunting Grounds have been few and far between in recent years, but according to developer IllFonic, that’s about to end. After announcing in March that it’d be taking over as the publisher of Predator: Hunting Grounds, IllFonic formalized the transition with a new teaser released on Wednesday that confirmed it was now the publisher of the Predator game. The teaser said “The hunt begins again” with IllFonic saying that more updates are on the way.

The brief teaser for the apparent revival of Predator: Hunting Grounds was shared over on X via the official account for the game which was spun up in February shortly before the publisher announcement happened. For context, Sony was originally the publisher of the asymmetrical Predator game which meant that it first released on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. Now that IllFonic is taking over as the publisher, the game’s creators announced that it’s also coming to the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What these new updates will look like, however, remains to be seen. Between now and 2020 when the game first released, Predator: Hunting Grounds has gotten updates and more content over time such as tie-ins from the Predator franchise at large. The cadence of those updates slowed dramatically after 2022, however, with only one update released in 2023 and another released in April of this year. Since Predator: Hunting Grounds released, IllFonic has put out other games such as the original IP Arcadegeddon as well as other asymmetrical adaptations including Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

https://x.com/PHGTheGame/status/1818315818406383803

Predator: Hunting Grounds features crossplay between the PlayStation and PC platforms already, a feature which should be helpful when the game starts getting updated and ported to other platforms seeing how the player count has understandably stagnated in recent years due to a lack of content. The game’s got around 41 players right now and only ever peaked at just over 1,500 on Steam, though it was also available via the Epic Games Store and, of course, on the PS4.

IllFonic has not yet announced when Predator: Hunting Grounds will release for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, though we know those releases will happen later this year.