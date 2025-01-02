Prime Gaming Surprises Subscribers with 2 Games to Start the Year

While the main lineup for January hasn’t been announced yet, it looks like Amazon’s Prime Gaming members got Christmas surprises a bit later than expected. As of now, the first free Prime Gaming games for January include an excellent hack ‘n’ slash title and a thought-provoking puzzle game which both boast strong ratings on the PC platform. The titles are available on Prime Gaming starting today and will remain until March 5, 2025. To acquire the free games, Amazon Prime Gaming users must link their Epic Games Store account to access the free codes.

Released in Summer 2021, Eastern Exorcist is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG rich in fantasy and brutality. You take on the role of a skilled exorcist who must fight against evil within a brutal and unforgivable world. While the title came out in 2021 on Steam, its artistic style and combat mechanics bring this game to a new level. Many fans of the game have expressed their admiration for its incredible 2D design and authentic hand-drawn style. With 84% of over 6,000 reviews, Eastern Exorcist sits comfortably within the very positive category on Steam.

After over a decade, The Bridge will be free for Prime Gaming users, a title you most certainly don’t want to skip out on. Developed by indie developers Ty Taylor and Mario Castañeda, the 2013 test your perspective on the preconceptions of physics. With 48 thought-provoking puzzles, innovation is your tool for solving these increasingly complex problems. For those who know a thing or two about science and gravity, the game is described as “Isaac Newtown meets M.C. Escher. Boasting a black-and-white drawn world, the title is sure to stand the test of time for those looking to test their skills in puzzle-solving.

Prime Gaming Adds Eastern Exorcist and The Bridge to Its January Lineup

Last month, Amazon Prime Gaming members received 18 free games to end the year, with titles such as Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Overcooked 2, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Predator: Hunting Grounds, The Coma: Recut, and Plant of Lana. The service has partnered with popular gaming stores like GOG.com, Epic Games Store, and Steam to bring top-of-the-line games to the masses for free. Some of the titles still available to claim include Bioshock: Remastered, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Quake 2, The Outer Worlds, Spelunky, Duck Paradox, and Close to the Sun.

While these two titles are the only games confirmed for January, we should expect more to arrive within the coming days. Seeing how the previous months have given players over 16 free games in a month, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some heavy hitters make their way to the gaming service. Previous months have gotten some AAA titles like Mafia: Definitive Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, as well as LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars.

For those looking to gain access to these titles and many more, you will need an Amazon Prime account and access to Steam, GOG.com, and Epic Games Store. Eastern Exorcist and The Bridge are available now on the Amazon Prime Gaming store.