Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Could Come to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X

✖

One of Ubisoft’s most notable releases in the early part of 2021 is set to be that of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. The recreation of the beloved action-adventure game from 2003 was announced a few months back, but now, it seems as though it could have a wider release than originally thought.

Spotted on the Ubisoft Store, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is listed to be releasing on the Nintendo Switch platform. To date, Ubisoft has only announced that the game will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but according to this store page, a version for Switch might be in the cards now as well.

In addition to potentially coming to Nintendo’s console, the store page for The Sands of Time Remake also mentions that iterations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X could be coming about, too. The listing says that those who buy Prince of Persia on PS4 or Xbox One will later qualify for free upgrades when the game then comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Much like the Switch iteration, however, Ubisoft still hasn’t formally announced if next-gen versions are in the works or not.

Considering the fact that Ubisoft has yet to make any of this official, it’s worth taking all of this news with a grain of salt. While the source here is a very official one, it could quite easily just be a mistake on Ubisoft’s end. That being said, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was recently delayed only a couple of weeks back, so perhaps Ubisoft is looking to bring the game to more consoles with this additional development time.

For now, all we know officially about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is that it’s set to launch next year on March 18, 2021, and will land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If any accompanying versions of the game do end up getting announced, we’ll of course let you know. Until that time, you can continue following all of our coverage on the title right here.

So if this new Prince of Persia remake does end up coming to these platforms, would you consider picking it up? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a quick message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more about all things related to The Sands of Time.

[H/T Exputer]