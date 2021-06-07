Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Reveals New Release Window

✖

Ubisoft originally planned to release Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake all the way back in January of this year. However, the project eventually was delayed to March and only a few weeks later, the studio announced another indefinite delay. While we haven't heard of the remake in any capacity since that time, Ubisoft today provided a new message for eager fans, although this latest update contains pretty much nothing but bad news.

Revealed on social media, the team behind Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake informed prospective players that the title won't be appearing at Ubisoft Forward, which is the company's upcoming showcase event that ties into E3 2021. In addition, it was also said that the game now has a new release window, although it's much further out than you might expect. According to this new statement, The Sands of Time Remake now won't be launching until 2022. "As you might have already read, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward," said the update that was given on Twitter. "We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready."

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

Although this lengthy delay is sure to be a bummer for longtime Prince of Persia fans, the fact that Ubisoft is clearly working hard to improve the title is nothing but a good thing. When this project was revealed last year, many fans were critical of how the game looked, saying that the graphics in particular didn't look up to date. Clearly, Ubisoft heard those responses clearly and has instead opted to put the game back in the oven to improve it.

Another reason for this lengthy delay could be because Ubisoft wants to bring Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to new platforms. Earlier this year, we heard rumors that the title was going to be announced for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. While that hasn't been confirmed just yet, such a revelation wouldn't be shocking whenever the game emerges once again.

What do you think about this new release window for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.