8 New Project Zomboid Features Available On the Build 42 Beta

The Build 42 beta is reigniting the passion of many gamers to give Project Zomboid another spin. The beta already has tons of new features representing all the hard work the developers have put into the game. Sadly, the multiplayer will not be available with the beta, but solo survivors can get an early start into Build 42.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players have their hands full of new features to tide them over until the developers add multiplayer and officially release Build 42. New features include a new crafting system, new animations, gunplay, tweaked zombie spawns, player voice lines, wild animals, and much more.

Here are the best ones you can check out so far:

New Animations & Corpse Disposal

Not every action in Project Zomboid has an animation, but this update will change that. Seated animations are now finally part of the vanilla game and no longer need a mod to integrate.

Moving corpses have been reworked to remain realistic, no longer requiring players to stuff a rotting corpse into their inventory. Corpses can now be dragged by the action button near a corpse. Moving corpses is now advisable as the stench they give off causes discomfort as seen in zombie TV shows.

Animal Husbandry



Managing animals can be hard work, but it appears that lots of players are reporting obtaining a crazy amount of farm animals. Once tweaked, the farm animals will become a vital part of a survivor’s diet. Players now have an additional food source to give more variety.

Farm animals currently include cows, pigs, sheep, and chickens. Sadly, animal husbandry in Project Zomboid is not as easy as it is in Minecraft. Players need a secure fenced area and regular feeding by using a feeding and water trough.

Gunplay Changes

The gunplay mechanic in Project Zomboid has received more depth in Build 42. The reticule indicates the chance of landing a shot. The larger the reticule, the more de-buffs a player is facing. De-buffs to shooting include low shooting level, fatigued or panicked survivor, or inadequate lighting.

It is best to avoid shooting in poor conditions, as most shots will not land. Leveling up shooting and using beta blockers are a great step to getting reliable with a gun. While not rivaling a shooter, the changes now reward patience.

A Polished Muldraugh

The towns in Project Zomboid are not known for their cosmetic flair. This update has given us a reworked Muldraugh that is visually appealing using increased heights, new lighting, and varied colors to give the old town a massive glowup.

Points of interest have received the most attention and can be appreciated in the Build 42 beta right now. Police stations, schools, and more have been reworked from the ground up. Spawning in Muldraugh is a totally different experience now and looks far more polished than before.

Survivor Vocals

Players in the Build 42 beta will have some company from their own survivor. Project Zomboid now offers several voices for players to pick to their liking. Noises will randomly play during character actions. These actions include swinging a weapon, being out of breath, or simply coughing from a cold.

Yelling for a zombie’s attention will no longer be conveyed through text bubbles, but include an actual voice line. While this might seem small on the outside, these little changes do lots of work in keeping players immersed in the game.

Tracking & Hunting

In theme with more food sources, players not keen on managing farm animals can set out into the risky wilderness in search of prey. Players can now expect to hunt rabbits, rats, and deer. Tracking animals will take time, as tracks can be difficult to discern at first.

Players will now need to keep an eye out for deer crossing the road while driving on the highway, as it appears deer and rabbits have a habit of crossing the road frequently in the Build 42 beta.

Dynamic Music

The soundtrack in Project Zomboid has been criminally underused in the past. In the beta, certain actions will trigger specific music to play. The adaptive music will play depending on factors such as player location, time, and local threat level.

The new music does a great job matching the original vibe of the first soundtrack that many love. The soundtrack has a mix of calm and intense music that will play depending on what the player is currently doing.

Crafting Overhaul

The Project Zomboid crafting system has been massively reworked and even includes some animations that are no longer instant. The full crafting system is not yet released, but fans have enough to play with right now to get a grasp of what to expect.

Many players have voiced that the crafting system appears to be too complex and needs to be tweaked for convenience. Current crafting is only limited to pottery, some blacksmithing tech trees, and some surface crafting.